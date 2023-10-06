Kremlin: Russia only targets 'military objectives'

2023-10-06 | 06:50
Kremlin: Russia only targets &#39;military objectives&#39;
Kremlin: Russia only targets 'military objectives'

The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russian forces have never targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, after Kyiv accused Moscow of being behind a missile attack that resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people on Thursday in the village of Hroza in the east. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, "We reiterate that the Russian army does not target civilian objectives. Strikes are carried out against military targets, in locations where military personnel are concentrated." 

AFP   
 

