Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing

World News
2023-11-15 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Belize cuts diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza bombing

Belize announced on Tuesday the severance of its diplomatic relations with Israel due to its continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched an attack on the country on October 7.

The government of the Central American nation, situated in the Americas, said in a statement that it had "withdrawn" accreditation from the Israeli embassy in the capital, Belmopan. It suspended "all activities" of Israel's representative, with the decision taking effect "immediately."

The statement attributed this move to the killing of "innocent civilians" in Gaza, where intensive Israeli airstrikes have killed over 11,320 people, the majority of whom are civilians, including 4,650 children, according to the Hamas government.

Belize becomes the second country in Latin America to declare the severance of its diplomatic relations with Israel since the start of the war, following Bolivia on November 1.

In contrast, Colombia, Chile, and Honduras have summoned their ambassadors from Israel for consultations.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Belize

Diplomatic

Relations

Israel

Gaza

Bombing

LBCI Next
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-12

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180

LBCI
World News
2023-11-11

Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership

LBCI
World News
04:57

UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

LBCI
World News
03:11

Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association

LBCI
World News
12:34

Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-28

Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-10-19

China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More