Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
World News
2023-11-16 | 07:47
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
Israel rejected on Thursday a request from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, to visit the country amid growing concerns over escalating violence in its conflict with Hamas.
In response to Türk's request to allow him to visit the country, the Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva told Agence France-Presse, "Israel is not aware of any additional benefit to the visit of the High Commissioner at this time."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
UN
Chief
Volker Turk
War
