Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country

World News
2023-11-16 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country

Israel rejected on Thursday a request from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, to visit the country amid growing concerns over escalating violence in its conflict with Hamas. 

In response to Türk's request to allow him to visit the country, the Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva told Agence France-Presse, "Israel is not aware of any additional benefit to the visit of the High Commissioner at this time."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

UN

Chief

Volker Turk

War

LBCI Next
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
US Congress ends threat of a government shutdown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:57

UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-04

UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Israeli army announces deployment of warships in Red Sea area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

UN: Communications cut off ‘completely’ with Gaza due to running out of fuel

LBCI
World News
10:07

Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced

LBCI
World News
08:54

Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:39

US Congress ends threat of a government shutdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Baghdad Conference, with Macron's participation, postponed due to 'regional events'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-10

Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More