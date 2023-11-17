Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles

World News
2023-11-17 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine in Dnipro battles

Russia's defense ministry said that it was inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian troops at the Dnipro River, after Kyiv said it had successfully established a foothold on the Russian-controlled eastern bank.

"The enemy is on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro and during attempts to land on islands lost more than 460 servicemen, killed and wounded, two tanks and 17 vehicles," Russian defense ministry said.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Dnipro River

War

LBCI Next
One killed, others injured in Yerevan State University explosion in Armenia
French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy

LBCI
World News
2023-11-16

Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-11-10

Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

LBCI
World News
10:11

International Court of Justice orders Azerbaijan to allow 'safe' return for Nagorno-Karabakh residents

LBCI
World News
09:36

UN expresses concern over ethnic killings in Darfur, Sudan

LBCI
World News
08:47

Borrell stresses resolution for Palestine amid rising violence, calls for Israeli control of violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

The new Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly may receive the American license this year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Surprise encounter: Israeli tourists' emergency landing in Saudi Arabia sparks diplomatic speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Gas exploration amidst darkness: Metropolitan Elias Audi's hope for economic light

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More