Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

2023-11-20
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must &quot;act urgently&quot; to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared on Monday, addressing a delegation comprising foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority and four Arab and Muslim countries, that the international community must take urgent measures to halt the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Gaza.

In his opening remarks in Beijing, Wang stated, "Let us work together to quickly calm the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible."

Addressing diplomats, Wang emphasized that "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza," noting that "the situation in Gaza affects all countries worldwide and redefines the principles of good and evil and the fundamental principles of humanity."

He stressed that "the international community must move urgently and take effective measures to prevent the spread of this tragedy."

Wang stated, "China is a good friend and brother to Arab and Islamic countries." He added, "We always firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Arab and Islamic countries, and we consistently and strongly support the efforts of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights and national interests."


US Defense Secretary in unannounced visit to Ukraine
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
