News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza Tuesday
World News
2023-11-20 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin to take part in virtual BRICS summit on Gaza Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the Kremlin said.
"On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in an extraordinary BRICS summit (via videoconference) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, referring to the influential bloc that includes Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
AFP
World News
Putin
BRICS
Summit
Gaza
War
Kremlin
Israel
Hamas
Next
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
0
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-10-31
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
World News
11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
0
World News
11:31
UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100
World News
11:31
UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100
0
World News
10:36
Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet
World News
10:36
Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet
0
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
0
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
2
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:56
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
5
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
6
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
7
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More