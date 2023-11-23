News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mawjet Ghadab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
World News
2023-11-23 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
At least 96 people have died in Somalia due to floods caused by heavy rains that have been hitting the African nation for several weeks, as announced by the local government on Thursday.
World News
Somalia
Africa
Flood
Next
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
14:41
Di Maria announces his international retirement after Copa America 2024
Sports News
14:41
Di Maria announces his international retirement after Copa America 2024
0
Middle East News
14:32
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
Middle East News
14:32
PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza
0
Middle East News
14:28
At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source
Middle East News
14:28
At least 27 killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip: Medical source
0
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
World News
10:45
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
0
World News
08:17
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement
World News
08:17
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement
0
World News
05:34
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
World News
05:34
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
0
World News
03:40
Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany
World News
03:40
Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:08
Tunisian actress Hend Sabry resigns from WFP due to "starvation" of Gaza
Variety and Tech
09:08
Tunisian actress Hend Sabry resigns from WFP due to "starvation" of Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
0
Middle East News
2023-10-20
UN Secretary-General arrives at Rafah Crossing from Egyptian side ahead of aid entry to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-20
UN Secretary-General arrives at Rafah Crossing from Egyptian side ahead of aid entry to Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
2
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
3
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
4
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
5
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
8
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More