Russia continues its attacks on Avdiivka in Ukraine

Ukraine announced on Monday that the Russians are continuing their attacks on the city of Avdiivka in the eastern part of the country, which has become one of the key hotspots on the front line, where the Russian army made progress over the weekend, according to Kremlin-supporting bloggers.



The spokesperson for the Ukrainian army, Andriy Kovalyov, told national television, "The enemy continues to launch attacks around Avdiivka," without specifying whether the attacks have been repelled.



The Ukrainian army had confirmed the day before that the Russian attacks had "failed."



A channel close to the Russian army and widely followed, reported that Russian soldiers seized the "industrial area southwest of Avdiivka" on Saturday evening.



The channel also mentioned "intense fighting" on the northern side of the city near the coke plant, stating that this industrial area is "on elevated ground... facilitating future attacks on Avdiivka."



The Institute for the Study of War, based in the United States, spoke on Sunday about "confirmed progress" by the Russians in the northwest and southeast of Avdiivka.



The institute added that the Ukrainians "continued their counterattack" in the area, without achieving any "announced or confirmed progress."



On the southern front, Kovalyov confirmed that Kyiv's forces are holding on in the town of Rubizhne, whose liberation at the end of August raised hopes for a breakthrough.



He added that the Russians attempted to "regain their positions" but "failed."



Regarding Kherson, Moscow's forces are focusing on "defense" and trying to "expel" the Ukrainians from the occupied bank of the Dnieper River, where Kyiv claims to have gained positions, according to Andriy Kovalyov.



Consolidating Ukrainian positions on this side of the Dnieper River, as confirmed by Russian bloggers and military experts, could represent the biggest advancement for the Ukrainian army in several months.



AFP









