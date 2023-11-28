IAEA Director General and Macron propel global nuclear dialogue

2023-11-28 | 08:40
IAEA Director General and Macron propel global nuclear dialogue

In a meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) activities in Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron and addressed the challenge at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

President Macron expressed his unwavering support for the IAEA's efforts in Ukraine, where the agency maintains a continuous presence at all five nuclear power plants.

Director General Grossi acknowledged the challenges at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and extended gratitude for France's sustained support.

“Assistance such as recent French support in delivering equipment and spare parts to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is essential as the facility continues to face an extremely fragile safety and security situation,” the Director General said.

In addition, the leaders delved into global non-proliferation concerns, particularly addressing the situation in Iran.

A consensus emerged on the necessity to emphasize nuclear power's potential in mitigating climate change, with both leaders endorsing the upcoming COP28 international climate conference.

Furthermore, they announced the inaugural nuclear energy summit, scheduled in Brussels next year, a collaborative effort involving the IAEA, France, and Belgium.

World News

IAEA

Director General

Macron

Nuclear

Energy

Zaporizhzhya

Rafael Mariano Grossi

Ukraine

