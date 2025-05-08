Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope

08-05-2025 | 04:53
Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope
Cardinals to vote again in conclave to elect a new pope

Roman Catholic cardinals were set to have returned to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, resuming voting for a successor to the late Pope Francis in the largest and most geographically diverse conclave in history.

The cardinals began the heavily ritualized and secret process of choosing a new leader for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on Wednesday, locked away in complete isolation from the world.

In the evening, black smoke billowed from a chimney on the roof of the chapel, signalling an inconclusive first ballot.


Reuters
 

