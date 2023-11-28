Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!

2023-11-28 | 12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!

Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, emphasized in a statement to LBCI, after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the bid to host Expo 2030 that it is a historic day.

Al-Khatib affirmed that all of this is thanks to Vision 2030 and the vision of the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 

