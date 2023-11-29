Palestinian flag hoisted at Oslo city hall

2023-11-29 | 08:46
Palestinian flag hoisted at Oslo city hall
Palestinian flag hoisted at Oslo city hall

Oslo Municipality raised the Palestinian flag in front of its headquarters on Wednesday as a sign of solidarity with the people in Gaza, where thousands were killed in intense Israeli bombings following an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

This initiative coincides with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, celebrated since 1978 at the request of the United Nations General Assembly.

Oslo Mayor Anne Lindboe told Agence France-Presse on the sidelines of the event, attended by several Palestinian supporters in cold weather, "When we know that more than 5,000 children have lost their lives, equivalent to more than 275 school classes, it is natural for us to commemorate their memory."

She added, "It is very important to emphasize that Oslo is a city for everyone, where the Jewish minority and those of Palestinian origin should feel safe, respected, and integrated."

The municipality had organized ceremonies on Saturday to commemorate the Israeli victims of the October 7 attack.

The Israeli state vowed to "eliminate" Hamas and launched an intensive air and artillery bombing campaign, initiating ground operations since October 27, resulting in the deaths of nearly 15,000 people in the Gaza Strip, including over six thousand children, according to the Hamas government.

In response to a question from AFP, the Israeli Embassy in Norway stated that it has "no problem" with solidarity initiatives towards the Palestinians.

AFP
 

