Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year

2023-11-30 | 12:05
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year

Major oil producer Brazil has been invited to join OPEC+ from next year, two sources close to the group told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

Brazil is expected to join the group, said two delegates who took part in Thursday's meeting of ministers of the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its 10 partners.

World News

Brazil

Oil

Petroleum

OPEC+

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

