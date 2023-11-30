News
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year
World News
2023-11-30 | 12:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Brazil invited to join OPEC+ next year
Major oil producer Brazil has been invited to join OPEC+ from next year, two sources close to the group told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.
Brazil is expected to join the group, said two delegates who took part in Thursday's meeting of ministers of the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its 10 partners.
AFP
World News
Brazil
Oil
Petroleum
OPEC+
