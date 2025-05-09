US VP Vance says India-Pakistan conflict 'fundamentally none of our business'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said Washington wanted to see a "de-escalation" in a worsening conflict between India and Pakistan, but that it was "fundamentally none of our business."



"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," said Vance, who has been a proponent of U.S. disengagement from international conflicts, in an interview with Fox News.



AFP