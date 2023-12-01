Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine

2023-12-01 | 06:40
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances &quot;in all directions&quot; in Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu affirmed on Friday that the Russian army is advancing "in all directions" in Ukraine, as Moscow intensifies pressure on the eastern front.

Shoigu stated, "Our military acts efficiently and resolutely, occupying a more advantageous position and expanding their areas of control in all directions," adding that the combat capabilities of the Ukrainians have "significantly diminished" after their unproductive counteroffensive during the summer.


