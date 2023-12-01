News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine
World News
2023-12-01 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu affirmed on Friday that the Russian army is advancing "in all directions" in Ukraine, as Moscow intensifies pressure on the eastern front.
Shoigu stated, "Our military acts efficiently and resolutely, occupying a more advantageous position and expanding their areas of control in all directions," adding that the combat capabilities of the Ukrainians have "significantly diminished" after their unproductive counteroffensive during the summer.
AFP
World News
Russian
Defense
Minister
Army
Directions
Ukraine
War
Next
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-30
Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea
World News
2023-10-30
Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Mikati and French Defense Minister Discuss Border Escalation and Gaza War
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Mikati and French Defense Minister Discuss Border Escalation and Gaza War
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
World News
10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House
0
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
Middle East News
05:04
Britain's King Charles meets Israeli president at COP28 in Dubai
0
World News
12:42
Macron calls French-Israeli hostage release ‘great joy’
World News
12:42
Macron calls French-Israeli hostage release ‘great joy’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
3
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More