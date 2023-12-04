Germany to extend border controls with Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that Germany intends to extend border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland until December 15 to stop a wave of migration and combat human smugglers.



The spokesman stated in a regular press conference in Berlin that Germany will notify the European Commission of the extension.



He added that the ministry believes that strict police measures on the Polish border should continue in particular, explaining that these measures have prevented the entry of about 1,100 unauthorized people to cross the border since they entered into force on October 16.



Germany announced the imposition of stricter controls on its land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland after a sharp increase this year in asylum applications for the first time.



Reuters