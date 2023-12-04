Germany to extend border controls with Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland

World News
2023-12-04 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to extend border controls with Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to extend border controls with Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that Germany intends to extend border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland until December 15 to stop a wave of migration and combat human smugglers.

The spokesman stated in a regular press conference in Berlin that Germany will notify the European Commission of the extension.

He added that the ministry believes that strict police measures on the Polish border should continue in particular, explaining that these measures have prevented the entry of about 1,100 unauthorized people to cross the border since they entered into force on October 16.

Germany announced the imposition of stricter controls on its land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland after a sharp increase this year in asylum applications for the first time.

Reuters

World News

Germany

Border

Poland

Czech Republic

Switzerland

LBCI Next
Volcanic eruption in Indonesia kills at least 11
COP28: The link between climate change and health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-22

Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

LBCI
World News
2023-11-22

Switzerland agrees to export Leopard 2 battle tanks to Germany

LBCI
World News
2023-09-11

Belarus accuses Poland of firing at border to expel migrants

LBCI
World News
09:39

Armenia reports death of soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:33

Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba

LBCI
World News
10:03

Netanyahu thanks Argentina's president-elect for his intention to move embassy to Jerusalem

LBCI
World News
09:49

Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing

LBCI
World News
09:39

Armenia reports death of soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-03

North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-08

African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-15

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:26

Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More