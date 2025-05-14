France says to expel Algerian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

France will expel Algerian diplomats in response to Algiers' plans to send more French officials home, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday, as relations between the countries deteriorate.



Barrot told the BFMTV broadcaster that he would summon Algeria's charge d'affaires to inform him of the decision that he said was "perfectly proportionate at this point" to the Algerian move, which he called "unjustified and unjustifiable."



AFP