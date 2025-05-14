News
France says to expel Algerian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
World News
14-05-2025 | 04:01
France says to expel Algerian diplomats in tit-for-tat move
France will expel Algerian diplomats in response to Algiers' plans to send more French officials home, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday, as relations between the countries deteriorate.
Barrot told the BFMTV broadcaster that he would summon Algeria's charge d'affaires to inform him of the decision that he said was "perfectly proportionate at this point" to the Algerian move, which he called "unjustified and unjustifiable."
AFP
World News
France
Expel
Algeria
Diplomat
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan
