Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing

World News
2023-12-04 | 09:49
High views
Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing
Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing

A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend those responsible for the bombing incident that targeted a Catholic mass in southern Philippines on Sunday.

The bombing resulted in the death of four people and injuring one person, as announced by a Filipino military commander on Monday.

The explosion, claimed by the Islamic State organization, occurred on Sunday evening during a mass at the sports complex of Mindanao State University in Marawi, a city besieged by extremist Islamic groups in 2017.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command chief, said during a press conference, "There is currently a wide-ranging operation to pursue the terrorist groups or alleged perpetrators of the attack."

He added, "Be assured that the military will pursue the attackers. We will ensure that the people are safe; that is our commitment."

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos accused "foreign terrorists" of involvement in the attack, while Filipino Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro stated that there are "strong indications of foreign involvement."

Before the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, General Romeo Browner,military chief General, said the bombing may have been a retaliatory attack following government operations against three extremist Islamic groups - Dawlah Islamiyah- Philippines, Abu Sayyaf, and Maute - in western Mindanao in recent days, resulting in the death of several fighters.

AFP

World News

Philippines

Manhunt

Catholic

Mass

Bombing

Church

