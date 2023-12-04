News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing
World News
2023-12-04 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines launches 'massive' manhunt after Catholic mass bombing
A massive manhunt has been launched to apprehend those responsible for the bombing incident that targeted a Catholic mass in southern Philippines on Sunday.
The bombing resulted in the death of four people and injuring one person, as announced by a Filipino military commander on Monday.
The explosion, claimed by the Islamic State organization, occurred on Sunday evening during a mass at the sports complex of Mindanao State University in Marawi, a city besieged by extremist Islamic groups in 2017.
Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command chief, said during a press conference, "There is currently a wide-ranging operation to pursue the terrorist groups or alleged perpetrators of the attack."
He added, "Be assured that the military will pursue the attackers. We will ensure that the people are safe; that is our commitment."
On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos accused "foreign terrorists" of involvement in the attack, while Filipino Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro stated that there are "strong indications of foreign involvement."
Before the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, General Romeo Browner,military chief General, said the bombing may have been a retaliatory attack following government operations against three extremist Islamic groups - Dawlah Islamiyah- Philippines, Abu Sayyaf, and Maute - in western Mindanao in recent days, resulting in the death of several fighters.
AFP
World News
Philippines
Manhunt
Catholic
Mass
Bombing
Church
Next
Volcanic eruption in Indonesia kills at least 11
COP28: The link between climate change and health
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
0
Middle East News
08:59
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll from the Israeli bombing rises to 15,899
Middle East News
08:59
Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll from the Israeli bombing rises to 15,899
0
Middle East News
2023-12-03
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-12-03
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-03
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Lebanon News
2023-12-03
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:33
Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba
World News
12:33
Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba
0
World News
10:03
Netanyahu thanks Argentina's president-elect for his intention to move embassy to Jerusalem
World News
10:03
Netanyahu thanks Argentina's president-elect for his intention to move embassy to Jerusalem
0
World News
09:39
Armenia reports death of soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near border
World News
09:39
Armenia reports death of soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near border
0
World News
09:30
Britain condemns attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea
World News
09:30
Britain condemns attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-03
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
World News
2023-12-03
North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
0
Sports News
2023-07-08
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
Sports News
2023-07-08
African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-15
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-09-15
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement
2
Middle East News
05:40
Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP
Middle East News
05:40
Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:26
NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling
Lebanon News
03:26
NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling
4
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10
6
Middle East News
06:31
In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA
Middle East News
06:31
In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA
7
Press Highlights
01:54
Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:54
Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:26
Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha
News Bulletin Reports
08:26
Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More