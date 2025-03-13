Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting

13-03-2025 | 07:27
Lebanon&#39;s President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting
2min
Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun opened Thursday's Cabinet session by noting that the 2025 state budget was signed during the previous meeting. 

He urged the Finance Minister to monitor expenditures in accordance with Article 118 of the Public Accounting Law and to submit a quarterly report on government spending.  

The president briefed ministers on his recent meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation. He announced the formation of a committee led by the finance minister, with members including the Economy Minister, acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, two advisors, and the Prime Minister's advisor, Lamia Moubayed, to follow up on key IMF recommendations.  

Aoun also stated that the IMF delegation stressed the urgent need for Lebanon to finalize a program with the fund before summer, citing previous unsuccessful attempts. He emphasized that restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon requires economic, financial, and banking reforms. 

The delegation also highlighted the importance of appointing a new BDL governor, establishing a unified data center for the Finance Ministry, and passing key legislation, including further amendments to the banking secrecy law and the bank restructuring law.  

On regional security, Aoun noted that security agencies and the defense and interior ministries closely monitor developments in Syria to ensure full preparedness.  

The president also announced the release of five Lebanese prisoners who had been detained by Israel during the recent conflict, crediting their return to indirect negotiations.

