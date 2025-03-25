Turkey court orders jailing of seven journalists, including AFP photographer: NGO

A Turkish court on Tuesday remanded in custody seven journalists, including AFP reporter Yasin Akgul, after they covered protests that erupted in Istanbul following the arrest of the city's mayor.



They were ordered to jail on charges of violating the Turkish law on demonstrations in a final ruling that came after an initial verdict said they should be released under judicial control, the MLSA media and legal NGO said in a statement.



The journalists had all been detained on Monday in dawn raids on their homes.







AFP