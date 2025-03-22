LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) mourned the passing of Hoda Chedid, calling her “not just a journalist, but the very heartbeat of the institution.”



In a statement, LBCI said Chedid spent two decades covering Lebanon’s most difficult and dangerous moments, always on the front lines, undeterred by threats—even when they nearly cost her life.



“LBCI has lost Hoda, but the greater loss is for the country she loved until her last breath and for the profession that was her lifeline,” the statement read.



“We say goodbye to Hoda, and with her, a piece of ourselves.”