Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan 18°
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon 13°
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti confirmed, "Reports claiming that UNIFIL peacekeepers notified the Lebanese Army and instructed residents in Aita al-Shaab and other villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes are inaccurate and baseless."
Tenenti added, "UNIFIL continues to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in their redeployment efforts across southern Lebanon."
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
South Lebanon
Residents
Army
