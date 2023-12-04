United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip

2023-12-04 | 13:55
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip
United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip

The United States announced on Monday that it is requesting Israel to permit the entry of more fuel into the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire with Hamas has ended. 
 
The spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, told reporters, "The Israeli government did not allow, early on Friday, the entry of fuel," referring to the day the ceasefire concluded after a week between Israel and Hamas. 
 
"We had frank discussions with them about the need for fuel entry, and we saw some fuel enter on Friday. We saw more fuel enter on Saturday but at the level we had before the ceasefire began," he added.
 
 
 
 
AFP

