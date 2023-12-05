Iran denies involvement in any attacks on US forces

World News
2023-12-05 | 03:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran denies involvement in any attacks on US forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran denies involvement in any attacks on US forces

Iran's semi-official news agency, Tasnim, quoted Iran's representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, as saying on Tuesday that Iran did not participate in any actions or attacks against US forces. 

The United States has blamed the Yemeni Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, for a series of attacks in the waters of the Middle East since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7. 

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press conference yesterday [Monday] that Washington "has reason to believe that these attacks (on ships in the Red Sea) were fully supported by Iran, even though the Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility." 

The latest of these attacks targeted three merchant ships in international waters south of the Red Sea on Sunday. The Houthis admitted to launching drone attacks and missiles, stating that they targeted two Israeli ships in the region. 

The US Navy destroyer Carney intercepted three drones on Sunday after receiving distress calls from the merchant ships. The US military says that the three ships have connections to 14 separate countries. 

Reuters 
 

World News

Iran

United Nations

Amir Saeid Iravani

US

Houthi

Yemen

LBCI Next
France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza
Russia Confirms Intercepting 35 Drones Over Crimea and the Sea of Azov
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

WFP suspends activity in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

LBCI
World News
08:40

Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:59

Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans

LBCI
World News
12:05

Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid

LBCI
World News
11:59

COP28 pledge to curb cooling emissions backed by 63 countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

Scots’ leader says independence to be 'front and center' at next election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More