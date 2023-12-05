Iran denies involvement in any attacks on US forces

Iran's semi-official news agency, Tasnim, quoted Iran's representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, as saying on Tuesday that Iran did not participate in any actions or attacks against US forces.



The United States has blamed the Yemeni Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, for a series of attacks in the waters of the Middle East since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press conference yesterday [Monday] that Washington "has reason to believe that these attacks (on ships in the Red Sea) were fully supported by Iran, even though the Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility."



The latest of these attacks targeted three merchant ships in international waters south of the Red Sea on Sunday. The Houthis admitted to launching drone attacks and missiles, stating that they targeted two Israeli ships in the region.



The US Navy destroyer Carney intercepted three drones on Sunday after receiving distress calls from the merchant ships. The US military says that the three ships have connections to 14 separate countries.



Reuters