Erdogan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope for the inauguration of a "new era" in relations with Greece after years of tension with Ankara's historical rival.



This occurred during his first visit to the Greek capital since 2017 on Thursday.



The Turkish president told his counterpart, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, "I believe that the strategic cooperation meeting between Turkey and Greece will lead to a new era" in the relations between the two countries.



Additionally, he said, "We must be optimistic, and this optimism will be fruitful in the future."



