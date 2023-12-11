Trump withdraws from testifying in his trial on financial fraud charges

Former President Donald Trump declared that he will not attend his civil trial on charges of financial fraud because he "has nothing more to say."



In a surprise message posted on his social media platform, "Truth Social," he affirmed that he has already provided his testimony on everything relevant to the ongoing trial against him, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and other executives within the Trump Organization.



The eldest Trump sons are accused of inflating the value of real estate assets, including skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and golf courses that constitute the core of Trump's empire, during the first decade of the 21st century. This alleged inflation aimed to secure better loans from banks and more favorable insurance terms.





AFP