World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing

World News
2023-12-12 | 10:47
High views
World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing
World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing

The World Bank on Tuesday announced $20 million in new financing to provide emergency relief for people in Gaza, including $10 million for food vouchers and parcels.

The Bank said in a statement that the aid, which will reach an estimated 377,000 people, is part of a larger $35 million Gaza relief package.

The statement added that an initial $15 million in emergency aid has already been delivered.

Reuters
 

World News

World Bank

Gaza

Aid

Financing

War

Israel

Hamas

