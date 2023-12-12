News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing
World News
2023-12-12 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing
The World Bank on Tuesday announced $20 million in new financing to provide emergency relief for people in Gaza, including $10 million for food vouchers and parcels.
The Bank said in a statement that the aid, which will reach an estimated 377,000 people, is part of a larger $35 million Gaza relief package.
The statement added that an initial $15 million in emergency aid has already been delivered.
Reuters
World News
World Bank
Gaza
Aid
Financing
War
Israel
Hamas
Next
Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel allows aid into northern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:55
Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
World News
12:55
Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
0
World News
12:03
Washington imposes new sanctions targeting Russian ‘war machine’
World News
12:03
Washington imposes new sanctions targeting Russian ‘war machine’
0
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
0
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
World News
07:49
Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
0
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
Middle East News
2023-11-21
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-23
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2023-09-23
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-11-20
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-20
Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
2
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
5
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
7
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
8
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More