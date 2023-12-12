UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Gaza situation has gone beyond collapse

2023-12-12 | 13:25
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Gaza situation has gone beyond collapse
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Gaza situation has gone beyond collapse

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, described the situation in Gaza on Tuesday as extremely precarious, stating that the territory is on the verge of "far exceeding the stage of collapse."

Türk added, "If you look at the humanitarian situation at present, you will find it fraught with risks... fraught with risks to a great extent. It is on the brink of far exceeding the stage of collapse."

