News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese woman who faked nationality to become Philippines mayor jailed for trafficking
World News
20-11-2025 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Chinese woman who faked nationality to become Philippines mayor jailed for trafficking
A Philippine court on Thursday sentenced Alice Guo, a Chinese national who became a mayor while masquerading as a Filipina, and seven others to life in prison on human trafficking charges, state prosecutors said.
Guo, who served as mayor of a town north of Manila, was found guilty of overseeing a Chinese-operated online gambling centre where hundreds of people were forced to run scams or risk torture.
The sprawling complex, which included office buildings, luxury villas and a large swimming pool, was raided in March 2024 after a Vietnamese worker escaped and called the police.
More than 700 Filipinos, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysians, Taiwanese, Indonesians and Rwandans were found on site, along with documents allegedly showing that Guo was president of a company that owned the compound.
All eight defendants, some of whom were foreign nationals, were sentenced to life in prison, state prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas said outside a regional courthouse in Manila.
"After just over one year, the court... gave us a favourable decision. Alice (Guo) was convicted along with seven other co-accused. Life imprisonment," Torrevillas said, declining to name Guo's co-defendants due to a confidentiality law.
A spokesman for the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission told reporters in a group chat that Guo and three others had been convicted of "organizing trafficking" inside the compound.
Four more were found guilty of "acts of trafficking," the spokesman said.
Guo, 35, was arrested by Indonesian police in September 2024 after fleeing the Philippines.
Although she was elected mayor of Bamban town, the site of the scam centre, a Manila court ruled in June that, as a Chinese citizen, Guo was never eligible for the position.
The Chinese embassy on Thursday did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
The transnational scam industry has ballooned in Southeast Asia in recent years, with thousands of scammers estimated to be involved.
Victims in the wider region were conned out of up to $37 billion in 2023, according to a U.N. report, which said global losses were likely "much larger."
The centres flourished in the Philippines under former President Rodrigo Duterte after the government regulator was given the right to issue operating licences nationwide.
President Ferdinand Marcos announced a ban on offshore gambling operations amid mounting public fury over the Guo case in 2024, ordering foreign nationals working at the sites out of the country.
AFP
World News
Philippines
Court
Alice Guo
China
Prison
Human Trafficking
Next
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
0
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
World News
2025-10-25
Georgia arrests three Chinese nationals for trying to buy uranium illegally, local media reports
World News
2025-10-25
Georgia arrests three Chinese nationals for trying to buy uranium illegally, local media reports
0
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:56
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
World News
02:56
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
0
World News
01:32
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
World News
01:32
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
0
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
0
World News
14:47
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
World News
14:47
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24
0
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More