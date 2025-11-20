Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace

Sudan's Sovereign Council, headed by Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stated on Wednesday that it is willing to cooperate with the United States and Saudi Arabia to achieve peace in the country.



In a statement, the council thanked Washington and Riyadh for their "continued efforts to stop Sudanese bloodshed" and expressed its "readiness to seriously engage with them to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people hope for."



It came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would work with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to end the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.



AFP



