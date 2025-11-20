Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release

20-11-2025 | 01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release

Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday legislation requiring the release of government records on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, spurring a showdown over whether the U.S. president will allow full disclosure -- or return to trying to bury the case.

Trump stunned Washington over the weekend, reversing his months-long opposition to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and ensuring that it sailed through Congress on Tuesday in a rare show of bipartisan unity.

The Republican president, a former friend of the late sex offender, announced on social media late Wednesday that he had signed the bill, forgoing any media spectacle of the event.

Insiders warn that even with the president's signature, his administration could lean on redactions, procedural delays, or lingering federal investigations to keep explosive details out of the public eye.

"Once the president signs the bill, he must apply and execute it faithfully. There must be no funny business from Donald Trump," top Democrat Chuck Schumer warned in a speech on the Senate floor.

"He must not use the excuse of frivolous investigations to release some Epstein documents, while intentionally hiding others that deserve to be seen by the American public."

Epstein, a wealthy financier, moved in elite circles for years, cultivating close ties with business tycoons, politicians, academics, and celebrities to whom he was accused of trafficking girls and young women for sex.

Trump and his allies spent years pushing theories about powerful Democrats being protected over involvement with Epstein, framing the case as a potent symbol of how powerful men can hide behind lawyers, money, and connections.

But Trump himself was a longtime associate of Epstein, raising questions over what he knew about the notorious figure.

Far beyond Trump's conspiracy-minded voter base, the saga dented public trust in the U.S. justice system and raised suspicion among voters who believe important pieces of the story were either hidden or ignored.

Epstein's 2019 arrest fueled a storm of outrage and pressure for a full accounting of his network, his finances, and the people who helped him evade.

Conspiracy theories about a cover-up only deepened after his death -- ruled a suicide -- in a New York jail soon after.

Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
