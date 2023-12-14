Stoltenberg: There is a 'real danger' of Putin not stopping at invading Ukraine

2023-12-14 | 05:11
Stoltenberg: There is a 'real danger' of Putin not stopping at invading Ukraine
Stoltenberg: There is a 'real danger' of Putin not stopping at invading Ukraine

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that there is a "real danger" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied with invading Ukraine if he triumphs in his war against the country. 

Stoltenberg emphasized that this possibility should prompt NATO allies to continue supporting Kyiv militarily.  

He stated, "In the event that Putin triumphs in Ukraine, there is a real danger that his aggression will not end there. Our support is not charity but an investment in our security." 

AFP   
 

