Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the situation in Gaza on Thursday as a "disaster" that is unfolding on an incomparable scale to the conflict in Ukraine.



Putin's remarks, maintaining his government's relations with both Hamas and Israel, came during a press conference in Moscow as his comprehensive military intervention against Kyiv approached its second year.



He stated, "Everyone here and around the world can see and observe the special military operation and what is happening in Gaza and feel the difference," using the Kremlin's term for the war in Ukraine. He added, "But there is nothing like this in Ukraine."



AFP