Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians

2023-12-14 | 08:25
High views
Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians
3min
Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on Thursday that officials responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain. This decision follows similar discussions within the European Union. 

UN statistics show that daily attacks by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have more than doubled since the October 7th attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel from Gaza. 

Cameron stated, "Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians. Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts." 

British State Minister Andrew Mitchell told Parliament on Monday that Cameron had discussed the travel ban issue with his US counterpart last week. 

When asked about the decision at a press conference broadcast on television, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said, "We deplore all extremist violence. There is no excuse for vigilantism or hooliganism, and we will continue to insist that all extremist violence be dealt with the full force of the law." 

While much international attention is focused on the cross-border attack and the subsequent war Israel waged against Hamas in Gaza, European officials express growing concern about the increasing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. 

Earlier this week, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that he would propose sanctions on Jewish settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Borrell did not specify the consequences of the sanctions, but EU officials say they will include a travel ban to the bloc. 

Settlements are one of the most controversial issues in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Built on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 war, Palestinians seek to incorporate them into their future independent state. Most countries consider them illegal, but they continue to expand over the years. 

Reuters 
 

LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

