News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians
World News
2023-12-14 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Britain bans entry of officials involved in settler violence against Palestinians
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on Thursday that officials responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain. This decision follows similar discussions within the European Union.
UN statistics show that daily attacks by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have more than doubled since the October 7th attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel from Gaza.
Cameron stated, "Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians. Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts."
British State Minister Andrew Mitchell told Parliament on Monday that Cameron had discussed the travel ban issue with his US counterpart last week.
When asked about the decision at a press conference broadcast on television, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said, "We deplore all extremist violence. There is no excuse for vigilantism or hooliganism, and we will continue to insist that all extremist violence be dealt with the full force of the law."
While much international attention is focused on the cross-border attack and the subsequent war Israel waged against Hamas in Gaza, European officials express growing concern about the increasing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Earlier this week, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that he would propose sanctions on Jewish settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Borrell did not specify the consequences of the sanctions, but EU officials say they will include a travel ban to the bloc.
Settlements are one of the most controversial issues in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Built on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 war, Palestinians seek to incorporate them into their future independent state. Most countries consider them illegal, but they continue to expand over the years.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Britain
David Cameron
Settler
Violence
Palestinians
European Union
West Bank
Next
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow
US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-11
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence
World News
2023-12-11
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence
0
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
0
World News
2023-11-29
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
World News
2023-11-29
France calls on Israel to "end" settler violence against Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Israel says Denmark uncovered Hamas plan on European soil
World News
10:06
Israel says Denmark uncovered Hamas plan on European soil
0
World News
09:38
UNRWA: People stop aid trucks as hunger spreads in Gaza
World News
09:38
UNRWA: People stop aid trucks as hunger spreads in Gaza
0
World News
07:39
Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine
World News
07:39
Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine
0
World News
06:32
Russia issues warrant for Ukrainian military intelligence head
World News
06:32
Russia issues warrant for Ukrainian military intelligence head
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:39
Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine
World News
07:39
Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine
0
Middle East News
06:56
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
Middle East News
06:56
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
2
Lebanon News
01:44
Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries
Lebanon News
01:44
Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis
6
Lebanon News
04:26
Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
Lebanon News
04:26
Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More