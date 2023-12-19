News
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
World News
2023-12-19 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
British Foreign Minister David Cameron affirmed on Tuesday that France and the United Kingdom will support Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion "no matter how long it takes," considering it "necessary" to defeat President Vladimir Putin.
His statements came amid growing concern in Kyiv about Western weariness regarding the war against Russia, nearly two years after the invasion began in February 2022.
After talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris, he said, "Britain and France are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine, and we will continue that no matter how long it takes."
Cameron considered that if this support continues, "I have no doubt about Putin's loss, and it is necessary for him to lose."
He compared the war in Ukraine to the acts of a play.
Additionally, Cameron said that "the first act is Russia's major failure to achieve its goals" in the initial stage of the invasion.
"The second act is the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians who repelled the Russians... and the third act is, of course, the toughest," apparently referring to the failure of the Ukrainian counter-attack, "but the fourth act has not been written yet, and we must ensure that it is written correctly."
For her part, Colonna said, "Our countries have been working side by side from the beginning to ensure that the Russian aggression is not rewarded."
She added, "We hope that this cooperation will be strengthened further," considering that "it is clear that the fate of Ukraine is at stake, as well as the security of the European continent."
AFP
World News
David Cameron
UK
France
Catherine Colonna
Russia
Ukraine
Paris
Invasion
War
