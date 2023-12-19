Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court

2023-12-19 | 09:52
Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court
Poland condemns 14 foreigners on charges of spying for Moscow: Court

A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 individuals from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine on charges of preparing sabotage and conducting intelligence activities against Poland in favor of Russia as part of a dismantled espionage network.
Last month, they were charged with offenses including planning to derail trains carrying aid to neighboring Ukraine, monitoring military facilities, and vital infrastructure in the NATO and European Union member state.
Judge Jarosław Kowalski stated upon issuing the verdict, "After studying the case... the court found that all the accused are guilty of the crimes attributed to them and that some of them operate within an organized criminal group."
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Poland

Russia

Moscow

