Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that it considers the joint military exercises conducted by Japan, the United States, and Australia near the island of Hokkaido as a "potential military threat."



The ministry said in a statement, "We consider such provocative activity, involving countries outside the region, as a potential security threat," adding that it has formally protested to the Japanese Embassy in Russia.



Reuters