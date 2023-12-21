News
The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival
World News
2023-12-21 | 10:10
0
min
The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival
The United States said on Thursday that there are "serious and widespread" concerns that the current draft of a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at increasing aid to Gaza "could actually slow down" the delivery of assistance.
Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the UN, stated, "The purpose of this resolution is to facilitate an increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to expand that, and we cannot lose sight of that goal," ahead of the likely vote on Thursday.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Concerns
United Nations
Security Council
Resolution
Gaza
