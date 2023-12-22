Mass drone attack hits several Kyiv districts

A large-scale drone attack targeted several neighborhoods in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Officials reported that a significant number of Russian drones targeted Kyiv early on Friday, resulting in injuries to two people and causing damage to residential buildings in the city.



The Ukrainian Air Force stated that this is the sixth such attack on the capital this month, part of more extensive assaults involving large swarms of drones targeting areas in central, southern, and western Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force added that air defenses successfully intercepted 24 out of 28 attack drones launched by Russia at night.



On Telegram, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, wrote that a drone hit a residential building in the Solom'yans'kyi district, south of the city center, igniting fires on upper floors. Still, the fire was quickly brought under control.



Emergency services also reported damage to several apartments on upper floors, with two people injured, one of whom required hospitalization. The incident occurred just meters away from a maternity hospital.



Klitschko mentioned that drone debris set a building under construction on fire in the Darnytskyi district on the east bank of the Dnieper River that flows through Kyiv.



Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv, stated that debris from a downed drone hit a residential building in a third area south of the city center.



The Southern Command of Ukraine reported that an infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv region was targeted, and drone debris caused damage to a grain storage facility in the Odesa region.



Authorities reported no casualties and indicated that fires resulting from the attacks were extinguished.



Reuters