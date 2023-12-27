News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Samt Elhob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation still dangerous, no permission to resume Suez Canal passage
World News
2023-12-27 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation still dangerous, no permission to resume Suez Canal passage
A spokesperson for the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd stated on Wednesday that the company still considers the situation too perilous to allow passage through the Suez Canal.
The spokesperson added that the company will continue diverting its vessels to the Cape of Good Hope.
In addition, he stated, "We continuously assess the situation and plan to conduct the next review on Friday."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Hapag Lloyd
Suez Canal
Passage
Situation
Israel
Gaza
War
Next
Ukrainian authorities: Two killed in Russian attack with dozens of drones
Ukrainian authorities: Casualty in latest Russian drone attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:45
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:45
Psychological warfare: Intense battles rage in Gaza as Israel faces internal challenges
0
World News
01:57
Washington discusses with Israel the transition to a 'different phase' in Gaza war
World News
01:57
Washington discusses with Israel the transition to a 'different phase' in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:29
Turkey urges US to keep promises on F-16 sale
World News
10:29
Turkey urges US to keep promises on F-16 sale
0
World News
09:26
Danish and French shipping companies announce resuming passage through the Red Sea
World News
09:26
Danish and French shipping companies announce resuming passage through the Red Sea
0
World News
08:43
The Kremlin: EU aid will not change the outcome of the Ukraine conflict
World News
08:43
The Kremlin: EU aid will not change the outcome of the Ukraine conflict
0
World News
05:52
Ukrainian authorities: Two killed in Russian attack with dozens of drones
World News
05:52
Ukrainian authorities: Two killed in Russian attack with dozens of drones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:45
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
Press Highlights
00:45
Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader
2
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability
5
Lebanon News
02:25
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Lebanon News
02:25
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
6
Press Highlights
01:33
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
Press Highlights
01:33
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
7
Variety and Tech
03:45
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
Variety and Tech
03:45
Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'
8
Middle East News
06:11
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
Middle East News
06:11
Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More