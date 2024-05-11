Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war

2024-05-11 | 00:41
Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war
Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war

The Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue Saturday morning despite criticism from Washington regarding the conduct of the war and the United Nations warning of a "huge humanitarian catastrophe" in the densely populated city of Rafah.

Earlier on Saturday, AFP teams reported airstrikes in various parts of Gaza following the release of a report by the US State Department on the situation in this sector, which has been witnessing a continuous war for more than seven months.

The United States said it is "reasonable to believe" that Israel violated international humanitarian law in Gaza, but Washington cannot conclusively determine this and will continue to supply weapons to the country according to the report released by the US State Department on Friday.

Simultaneously, the overwhelming majority in the United Nations General Assembly on Friday considered that Palestinians have the right to full membership in the international organization and decided to grant them some additional rights in the absence of actual membership, hindered by the United States exercising its right to veto in the Security Council.

This symbolic vote angered Israel, with its Foreign Minister Israel Katz affirming that this vote sends a message to Hamas that "violence pays off," considering it as "rewarding" Hamas for the attack it launched on Israel on October 7th.

AFP 
 

France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
