Ukrainian authorities: Two killed in Russian attack with dozens of drones

World News
2023-12-27 | 05:52
LBCI
LBCI
Ukrainian authorities: Two killed in Russian attack with dozens of drones

Ukrainian authorities stated on Wednesday that two individuals were killed in the latest Russian attack using dozens of drones on the country overnight. 

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 46 Iranian-made drones, of which 32 were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defense systems. 

They added that most of the undestroyed drones targeted areas near the frontlines, primarily concentrating in the Kherson region in the south. 

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region in Ukraine, mentioned that a 35-year-old man was killed by debris  from a downed drone in a residential area. Another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital. 

Kiper added that four others, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured. 

No further reports have been received regarding casualties or injuries. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that the military successfully downed drones over central, southern, and western regions of Ukraine. 

Russia continues its airstrike campaign on civilian centers away from the frontlines. The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for almost two years. 

The Ukrainian Ministry of Interior, in a separate report, mentioned that overnight shelling on the city of Kherson resulted in one fatality. 

Reuters 
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Attack

Odesa

Kherson

