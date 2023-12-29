Poland says unidentified object entered its airspace from Ukraine

World News
2023-12-29
High views
Poland says unidentified object entered its airspace from Ukraine
Poland says unidentified object entered its airspace from Ukraine

Poland stated on Friday that an unidentified object entered its airspace from Ukraine, while the Polish Air Force suggested that the incident might be related to the massive Russian air attack on Ukraine. 

Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, the spokesman of the operational command of the armed forces, told the "TVN24" news station that "the object came from the Ukrainian border," adding, "There was intensive shelling on Ukrainian territory at night, so the incident may be related to that.” 

AFP   
 

