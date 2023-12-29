Biden urges Congress to take "emergency" steps to support Ukraine after Russian strikes

World News
2023-12-29 | 12:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden urges Congress to take &quot;emergency&quot; steps to support Ukraine after Russian strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden urges Congress to take "emergency" steps to support Ukraine after Russian strikes

In the wake of Russia's missile attack on Ukraine early Friday morning, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to take "urgent" steps to overcome differences regarding military aid to Kyiv. 

He asserted that the missile strike indicates Russia's desire to "erase" Ukraine.

In a statement, Biden emphasized, "Unless Congress takes urgent steps in the coming year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people." He urged Congress to act "without any further delay."

 
AFP

World News

Biden

US

Congress

Emergency

Steps

Support

Ukraine

Russian

Strikes

LBCI Next
Ukrainian PM: Russia targeted infrastructure in a major attack
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-03

Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-24

Ukraine says it shot down 14 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:00

Denmark to send frigate to US-led task force in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
10:10

France to step up security measures for New Year's celebrations

LBCI
World News
09:29

Iran rejects Western criticism of uranium enrichment increase

LBCI
World News
07:39

NATO air forces scrambles more than 300 times in 2023 due to Russian military aircraft

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Monitoring Qatari's delegation: Hezbollah's Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed stance on Presidential elections, Sleiman Frangieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Beirut Airport's Cafématik shuts down, Zaatar w Zeit among others to replace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Israeli media: Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon towards the Dovev settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More