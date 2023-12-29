Biden urges Congress to take "emergency" steps to support Ukraine after Russian strikes

In the wake of Russia's missile attack on Ukraine early Friday morning, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to take "urgent" steps to overcome differences regarding military aid to Kyiv.



He asserted that the missile strike indicates Russia's desire to "erase" Ukraine.



In a statement, Biden emphasized, "Unless Congress takes urgent steps in the coming year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people." He urged Congress to act "without any further delay."





AFP