Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine

2024-03-16 | 04:28
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine

Russian authorities reported the deaths of two individuals in new strikes on Saturday targeting the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, with Kyiv being accused of intensifying shelling operations coinciding with the presidential elections in Russia.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated via Telegram, "Two people, a man and a woman, were killed," pointing out that eight missiles were shot down over Belgorod.

AFP 
 

