Ukrainian PM: Russia targeted infrastructure in a major attack

2023-12-29 | 03:55
Ukrainian PM: Russia targeted infrastructure in a major attack

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia targeted critical infrastructure in a major attack with missiles and drones on Ukraine today, Friday. 

Russia has not issued any comments yet regarding the aerial attack. 

Reuters 
 

