Ukrainian PM: Russia targeted infrastructure in a major attack
World News
2023-12-29 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukrainian PM: Russia targeted infrastructure in a major attack
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia targeted critical infrastructure in a major attack with missiles and drones on Ukraine today, Friday.
Russia has not issued any comments yet regarding the aerial attack.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Prime Minister
Denys Shmyhal
Russia
Infrastructure
Attack
