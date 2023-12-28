US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

The United States on Thursday sanctioned an individual and three currency exchange entities that it accused of facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to the Yemeni movement in its latest response to attacks on shipping by the Houthis.



The US Treasury said in a statement, "The exchange houses are based in Turkey and Yemen."



"Today's action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.