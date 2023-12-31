Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024

World News
2023-12-31 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will support and enhance the economic recovery of the country in 2024. 

In a televised New Year's speech, he added that China will deepen reforms to boost confidence in the economy. 

Xi China will "consolidate and enhance the positive trend of economic recovery, and achieve stable and long-term economic development." 

He added, "We must comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, further boost confidence in development, enhance economic vitality, and make greater efforts to promote education, promote science and technology, and cultivate talents." 

Xi expressed concern about obstacles facing the operations of some companies and the difficulties faced by some individuals in work and daily life, as well as the impact of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes in some regions. 

He stated that China will promote high-quality development and balance development and security in a well-coordinated manner. 

In recent months, the government has announced a series of measures to support the weak economic recovery in China after the COVID-19 pandemic, hindered by the decline in the real estate sector, risks of local government debt, and the global economic slowdown. 

Analysts expect economic growth in China to reach the official target of around five percent this year, and Beijing is expected to maintain the same target next year. 

Earlier this month, senior Chinese leaders met and outlined economic plans for 2024, pledging to take more steps to support recovery. The central bank pledged to intensify policy adjustments to support the economy and enhance price recovery amid signs of increasing deflationary pressures. 

Reuters 
 

World News

China

Xi Jinping

Economic

Recovery

LBCI Next
US destroyer shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024

LBCI
World News
03:55

Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

China urges US to not implement 'negative' content in defence policy bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024

LBCI
World News
10:10

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes West Java, Indonesia

LBCI
World News
08:44

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
07:40

Putin in New Year's speech: 'We will never retreat'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-22

Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Islamic Resistance mourns another martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

LBCI
World News
08:44

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

The war is still raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Netanyahu defends the 'ethics' of the Gaza war, rejecting charges of 'genocide'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More