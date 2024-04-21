Japan navy helicopters crash: One body found, 7 missing

World News
2024-04-21 | 01:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan navy helicopters crash: One body found, 7 missing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Japan navy helicopters crash: One body found, 7 missing

Two Japanese navy helicopters crashed into the sea during a training exercise, killing at least one of the eight crew members on board, the defence minister said on Sunday.

The two SH-60 patrol helicopters were conducting anti-submarine exercises on Saturday night near Torishima in the remote Izu island group, off the southern coast of central Japan.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference the cause of the crash is under investigation. The two flight recorders had been discovered in close proximity to each other and the probability was high that the two helicopters had collided, he added.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Coast Guard are searching for the remaining seven crew members.

Earlier on Saturday, MSDF Chief of Staff Yoshitaka Sakai indicated he did not believe there involvement from another country in the crash.

In a post on X, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel offered his country's assistance in search and rescue efforts.

Reuters
 

World News

Japan

Navy

Helicopter

Crash

Maritime Self-Defense Force

Coast Guard

LBCI Next
Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police
Mauritania sets date for presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

Kenyan Army Commander and nine senior officers killed in helicopter crash

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

French Navy helicopter destroys Houthi drone

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-08

Three killed in helicopter crash in Algeria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Helicopter crash kills two in southern Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

LBCI
World News
01:51

Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police

LBCI
World News
01:23

Mauritania sets date for presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17

Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-26

From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-04

Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More