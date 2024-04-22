Seoul and Tokyo confirm North Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch

2024-04-22 | 02:44
LBCI
Seoul and Tokyo confirm North Korea&#39;s suspected ballistic missile launch
Seoul and Tokyo confirm North Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch

Both South Korea and Japan announced on Monday that North Korea had launched what is believed to be a "ballistic missile".

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "North Korea launched an unspecified missile towards the East Sea (Sea of Japan)", while Japan's Ministry of Defense stated via X platform that "a suspected ballistic missile was launched from North Korea".

AFP
 

